Senior Managing Director, Juris Banking Group

WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK

Commercial Banking

Francesca Castagnola is the senior managing director of the Juris Banking Group at Western Alliance Bank, a national banking practice she founded five years ago that now generates 8-10% of the bank’s overall deposits annually from a base exceeding $90 billion. Under her leadership, the group has grown to nearly 100 team members and serves more than 30 of the nation’s top claims administrators. Castagnola’s group also administered hundreds of millions of dollars in payments to class members in the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica data privacy settlement, the largest of its kind in U.S. history. She serves as chair of the finance committee for the board of trustees of the Academy of Our Lady of Peace, the oldest all-girls Catholic high school in San Diego.

