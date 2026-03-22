President & CEO

FISHER CONSULTING GROUP

Professional Services

President and CEO of Fisher Consulting Group Fred Fisher leads a specialized advisory firm following a 50-year career in the insurance industry. He began his professional path as a claims adjuster before founding ELM Insurance Brokers, where he served as chief executive for over 20 years. He is currently recognized by A.M. Best as a recommended expert and serves as a subject matter expert for Professional Liability Underwriting Society courses. A prolific contributor to industry literature, Fisher authored the 2024 publication “Claims Made Insurance-The Policy That Changed the Industry” and has written more than 80 articles. He also sits on the editorial board of Agents of America and is a founding member of the Professional Liability Underwriting Society.

