Founder & Managing Partner

HOWARD, KITTLE & COMPANY CPAS

Professional Services

Highly sought after for his expertise in white-collar defense litigation, Gary Howard is the founder and managing partner of Howard, Kittle & Company CPAs. He has spent 40 years as a certified public accountant verifying and organizing information for complex matters involving tax evasion, money laundering and banking violations. Howard established his firm in 1986 to serve closely held corporations through litigation support and tax controversy planning across Southern California. His insights have been featured by the American Bar Association and the UCLA Tax Controversy Institute. He serves as the board president for Casa Youth Shelter, where he provides strategic oversight for community support programs. Howard’s specialized analysis has directly supported the technical defense of more than 40 complex federal white-collar cases.