First Vice President

MATTHEWS™

Lending

As first vice president at Matthews Capital Markets, Geoffrey Arrobio brings more than three decades of commercial real estate finance experience. Over the course of his career, he has arranged more than $1.8 billion in financing nationwide for clients ranging from private investors to institutional owners and developers. Arrobio’s recent work includes a $116-million refinance across three multifamily assets in Fresno structured as a five-year, interest-only, non-recourse deal and an $11.25-million refinance of the Los Coyotes Medical Office Campus in Long Beach featuring open prepayment flexibility. He is a founding member of the Men’s Guild of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, which has raised more than $1 million for pediatric care, and serves on the board of Higher Ground Los Angeles, supporting veteran recovery programs.

