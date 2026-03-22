U.S. Vice Chair, California

BMO

Commercial Banking

As U.S. vice chair of California at BMO, Halé Behzadi leads the bank’s market presence across the state, working with business leaders spanning commercial banking, wealth management, personal and business banking and capital markets to drive client success. She brings four decades of financial services experience to the role, having previously served as North American head of private banking for Citi Global Wealth, where she oversaw private banking activities across 25 offices in the U.S. and Canada, serving ultra-high-net-worth families and their closely held businesses and philanthropic ventures. Behzadi serves on the board of trustees of the Iranian American Women Foundation, is a founding member of the Ambassadors for Georgetown University’s Institute for Women, Peace and Security and has been a board member of the Los Angeles Economic Development Corporation since 2016.