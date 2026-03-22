Los Angeles South Market Leader, Institutional Client Group

U.S. BANK

Commercial Banking

Hans Getty is the Los Angeles South market leader for the Institutional Client Group at U.S. Bank. He oversees a commercial portfolio spanning Downtown Los Angeles and the South Bay while driving the bank toward a data-driven sales culture. Getty serves on the ICG Analytics and Reporting Steering Committee to help shape enterprise-wide measurement frameworks and AI adoption efforts. Before beginning his 17-year financial services career, he served eight years on active duty in the U.S. Army as an infantryman with deployments to Macedonia, Kosovo and Iraq. He applies his leadership experience to the boards of the Los Angeles Economic Development Center, Easterseals Southern California and U.S. VETS. Getty also supports youth mentorship as a committee member for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles.