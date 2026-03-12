Co-Founder

APRIEM ADVISORS

Asset/Investment Management

Harmon Kong is the co-founder of Apriem Advisors. He has spent nearly three decades guiding high-net-worth families through complex financial decisions and building systems for long-term legacy planning. In 2025, he became a No. 1 Amazon bestselling author with his debut book, “Values Over Valuables: Daring to Live the Life Money Can’t Buy.” At the firm, Kong leads strategic initiatives, including the expansion of the multigenerational wealth management division and the Pension Plus retiree program. He supports the next generation of professionals through the firm’s internship program and contributes to financial literacy initiatives. He holds leadership roles with the Pasadena Playhouse, the Segerstrom Center for the Arts and the Baylor University President’s Leadership Council. Kong provides board leadership and mentorship for several groups, including InterVarsity’s Investment Council and Saddleback Church’s Legacy Team.