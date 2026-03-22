Founder & Wealth Management Advisor

NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL-WEST LOS ANGELES

Asset/Investment Management

As the founder and wealth management advisor at Northwestern Mutual-West Los Angeles, Hayley Dickson spent a decade in global media prior to her transition into financial services, rising from executive assistant at Reveille Productions to SVP of global television acquisitions at Fremantle Media, the largest media production and distribution company in Europe. Upon joining Northwestern Mutual, she set a company record for fastest start by initial revenue in the history of the Los Angeles office and ranked first in the Western Region among advisors with fewer than five years of tenure. The Los Angeles Business Journal named Dickson one of its Most Influential Wealth Managers in 2019. She now leads a team of five advisors and remains an active speaker on wealth management and career development at panels and workshops across the country.

