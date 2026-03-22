SVP, SVP Corporate Banking

CITIZENS BANK

Commercial Banking

Senior Vice President of Corporate Banking Jacob Jules Villere leads market share expansion for Citizens Bank across corporate banking, capital markets and investment banking verticals. He draws on 25 years of finance experience to drive innovation in treasury solutions and implement enhanced risk management processes for Southern California clients. Villere previously held senior leadership positions at Bank of America and Capital One, focusing on expanded lending capabilities and operational procedure optimization. He is an active shareholder in Gaingels, a diverse investment community that promotes inclusion within portfolio companies through direct network support. He serves as the treasurer and a board member for Project Lazarus while contributing to community development efforts for Project Angel Food and the Covenant House.