Counsel-Banking & Finance, Fund Finance, Derivatives

MAYER BROWN

Professional Services

As counsel in the banking and finance practice at Mayer Brown, Jakarri Hamlin advises financial institutions and asset managers on complex private capital transactions. He specializes in structured finance and derivatives, recently representing KKR & Co. Inc. in the negotiation of credit documentation for democratized access investment vehicles. Hamlin additionally counseled Apollo Debt Solutions BDC on its revolving credit facilities with JPMorgan Chase Bank. He utilizes a cross-product perspective to align risk and liquidity objectives for lenders in a dynamic rate environment. He serves the Los Angeles community by coaching junior varsity basketball at Culver City High School and connects student athletes with legal professionals to create mentorship pathways. Hamlin successfully led the structuring and rollout of an inaugural Investor Loan Program to expand capital solutions for a large private credit sponsor.