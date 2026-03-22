James Edward Haney

EVP & Chief Lending Officer

CATHAY BANK

Commercial Banking

As the executive vice president and chief lending officer at Cathay Bank, Jim Haney oversees the commercial banking division and drives strategy for asset growth. He brings more than 40 years of banking experience to his leadership of product development and specialized lending segments. Over the past six years, Haney has successfully managed the bank’s asset expansion while tailoring solutions for diverse commercial clients across multiple markets. He maintains an active role in community leadership as the president of the Home Ownership for Personal Empowerment board. He also serves as chairman emeritus of the Foundation for the Los Angeles Community Colleges to support local educational initiatives. Haney has directly led the bank’s asset growth throughout his six-year tenure as chief lending officer.