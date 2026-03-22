EVP, Southern California Regional Director, Commercial Banking

COLUMBIA BANK

Commercial Banking

EVP and Southern California Regional Director of Commercial Banking Jamie Robinson oversees market operations and commercial lines of business for Columbia Bank across Los Angeles, San Diego and the Central Coast. He draws on more than 30 years of leadership experience to guide business units through economic volatility, most recently spearheading the 2025 integration of Pacific Premier Bank into the Columbia organization. Robinson serves as the long-standing treasurer and board member for Riverside EXCITE, a public-private partnership that has successfully incubated 36 companies and raised nearly $30 million in capital. He is also a former board member of Riverside Legal Aid where he supported pro bono access for vulnerable families. He has successfully navigated five bank integrations throughout his career while maintaining operational excellence and talent stability during the 2023 regional banking crisis.

