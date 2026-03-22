Managing Partner

FIFTH DOWN CAPITAL

Venture Capital

Driving strategic growth and investment initiatives for the venture capital sector, Janki Lalani Gandhi serves as managing partner at Fifth Down Capital. She joined the firm in 2025 following her successful tenure as managing director of Parkwood Ventures, where she oversaw business development and strategy. Gandhi continues to serve as a senior advisor to Parkwood while managing a diverse portfolio of venture investments. Her professional background includes significant experience at Goldman Sachs, where she specialized in the consumer retail and beauty industries. She currently serves on the boards of Arcade Beauty and the hair care brand Cécred and currently manages venture operations after overseeing strategy for one of the most recognized global entertainment entities.