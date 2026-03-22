Financial Planner | Managing Director

NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL

WEST LOS ANGELES

Asset Investment Management

As the financial planner and managing director of Northwestern Mutual-West Los Angeles, Jaqilyn Wolfe leads the newly opened Calabasas office after becoming one of the firm’s youngest female leaders in November 2024. She began her professional journey at age 21 after completing a collegiate internship where she was ranked as the 14th top intern nationwide. Her advisory practice focuses on the financial empowerment of women in the Los Angeles area while overseeing nearly every leadership position within the West Los Angeles office. Wolfe supports the community through contributions to the Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and the Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation. She is also an active donor to the American Red Cross and the Fostering Dreams Project to provide performing arts access to underserved youth.

