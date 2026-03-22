Managing Director

GHJ

Professional Services

Named managing director at GHJ following the firm’s 2025 acquisition of Blueprint CFO, the outsourced financial advisory practice he founded, Jim Downes brings more than 20 years of experience advising middle market and privately held companies across construction, food and beverage, logistics and professional services. Over the course of his career, he has worked with more than 200 companies on financial restructuring, cash flow management and operational improvement, with earlier roles at a top-20 professional services firm and an international turnaround consulting firm. Downes hosts the Future Focused Entrepreneurs podcast, examining growth strategies and financial leadership challenges facing business owners, and holds memberships in the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Association for Corporate Growth.

