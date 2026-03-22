President, Commercial Banking

CITY NATIONAL BANK

Commercial Banking

As the president of commercial banking at City National Bank, Joe Yurosek oversees capital markets, middle market banking and commercial real estate operations for the institution. He utilizes 30 years of financial services experience to direct First American Equipment Finance and the credit solutions teams as a member of the Executive Leadership Team. Yurosek was instrumental in the bank’s recent strategic expansion into Charlotte, North Carolina and Greenville, South Carolina, establishing a presence in major national banking hubs. Before joining the firm, he served as a regional president for Fifth Third Bank, where he managed middle market growth across California, Texas and the Mountain West. Outside of City National Bank, he is a dedicated supporter of community service and currently serves on the board of directors for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast.

