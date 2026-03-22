Partner | Wealth Management Advisor

NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL | SOCIUM ADVISORS

Asset/Investment Management

John R. Calvert III is a partner and wealth management advisor at Northwestern Mutual and Socium Advisors, where he has spent 32 years advising clients on retirement planning, risk mitigation and business succession strategies, currently overseeing $400 million in assets under management. He co-authored “A is for Agenda-The Importance of Good Retirement Plan Governance” in the Journal of Pension Benefits and played a key role in establishing and teaching the CFP Certification Program at California State University, Los Angeles. Forbes has named Calvert one of the Best-In-State Wealth Advisors every year from 2022 through 2025. Through Purses with a Purpose, he has supplied donated purses filled with essential toiletries to women experiencing homelessness and domestic violence at Good Shepherd Shelter in Los Angeles.

