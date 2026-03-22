Managing Director

OBJECTIVE, INVESTMENT BANKING & VALUATION

Investment Banking

By leading the valuation advisory services practice at Objective, Investment Banking & Valuation, Jordi Pujol advises nationwide clients on transaction-driven valuations and strategic liquidity events. He specializes in complex purchase price allocations, fairness opinions and goodwill impairment analyses for companies in the technology and healthcare sectors. Pujol previously served as a senior manager at EY-Parthenon where he managed intangible asset valuations for global leaders including Microsoft, LinkedIn and Cisco. Currently, he holds board positions with ACG 101 and the Exit Planning Institute’s Los Angeles chapter to support the regional professional advisor community. He is a frequent contributor to finance podcasts and thought leadership publications focused on transaction readiness for growth-stage and private equity-backed businesses. Pujol successfully applies 15 years of experience to deliver defensible equity-holding valuations for venture-backed portfolios under tight deal timelines.