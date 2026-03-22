SVP & Commercial Banking Executive

CITY FIRST BANK

Commercial Banking

Keith Drake is the SVP and commercial banking executive at City First Bank, where he built a business pipeline of $200 million in his first year leading the commercial banking platform. He brings 30 years of experience across commercial real estate, C&I lending and nonprofit and government entity financing, having previously served as regional commercial banking executive at Torrey Pines Bank, overseeing the Los Angeles and Orange County markets. Earlier at Bank of America, Drake led a team of relationship managers responsible for a credit portfolio exceeding $1 billion and deposits totaling $3 billion, earning the firm’s Top Gun and President’s Club awards. He also serves as board chair of the Los Angeles Urban League, vice chair of the LA Metro Boys & Girls Club and sits on the advisory board of the Brotherhood Crusade.

