Executive Managing Director

SDS CAPITAL GROUP

Private Equity

Recognized by his firm’s leadership for his ability to structure complex impact funds, Kip Hamilton serves as executive managing director at SDS Capital Group. He manages the operations of the American South Real Estate Funds and the SDS Supportive Housing Fund within a $1-billion impact investment portfolio. He successfully closed the American South Real Estate Fund II with $174 million in equity commitments, nearly tripling the size of the inaugural fund. Hamilton developed a specialized private equity model to provide capital for supportive housing at significantly lower costs than traditional public developments. He sits on the board of Homeboy Industries to help alleviate poverty and promote economic prosperity in underserved neighborhoods. He successfully facilitated the creation of nearly 500 permanent jobs through strategic capital deployment within low-income communities.