Partner

SKADDEN, ARPS, SLATE, MEAGHER & FLOM LLP

Professional Services

Partner and Head of the Los Angeles Finance Group Leila B. Sayegh spearheads complex financing transactions for major global corporations and private equity funds. She draws on 22 years of experience to lead high-stakes deals, recently serving as the primary finance attorney for Netflix in its $82.7-billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery. Her recent activity includes representing NGL Energy Partners in $2.9 billion of refinancing transactions and facilitating an $8.25-billion revolving credit facility for The Walt Disney Company. Sayegh also advised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers on a $2.57-billion credit package used to fund the $7-billion acquisition of IAA, Inc. She successfully manages multi-currency cross-border senior secured credit facilities and debtor-in-possession financings to enable transformative corporate growth and restructuring.

