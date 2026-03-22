SVP & Chief Financial Officer

FIRST ENTERTAINMENT CREDIT UNION

Credit Unions / Banks

By spearheading a transformative program scheduled for a 2026 debut that will provide insured deposits beyond the standard NCUA $250,000 limit, Mag Wangsuwana is the SVP and chief financial officer at First Entertainment Credit Union. He draws on more than 25 years of experience in investment and commercial banking to implement robust financial controls and navigate complex regulatory environments. This new initiative provides entertainment businesses and high-net-worth members with added security and confidence during periods of market volatility. Wangsuwana balances operational rigor with innovative solutions to ensure the credit union remains agile while serving the unique needs of the creative community. He successfully established a forward-thinking fiscal management framework that ensures First Entertainment continues to deliver exceptional value to its industry-specific members.

