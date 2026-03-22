Greater Los Angeles Market Leader, Branch Banking

U.S. BANK

Commercial Banking

Malgy Blue is the Greater Los Angeles market leader for branch banking at U.S. Bank, overseeing a broad retail banking platform he took on after just three months with the firm following an initial assignment leading the Bay Area market. He brings more than 20 years of banking experience to the role, including 14 years at Bank of America and seven years at Chase, where he progressed through leadership positions spanning consumer and business banking, credit card services and wealth management. Before entering banking, Blue began his career as a branch manager in Antioch, California, a field-level foundation that continues to define his leadership approach today. He serves as chair of the board of LeadersUp and co-chair of the firm’s Black Professional Group, reflecting a sustained commitment to talent development and community investment.