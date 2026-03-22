SVP, Head of Commercial Operations & Technology

AXOS FINANCIAL

Commercial Banking

Marc Kantor serves as senior vice president and head of commercial operations and technology at Axos Financial. He also holds the role of chief operating officer at Zenith Information Systems, where he leads the transformation of its cash management platform into an AI-powered solution. Kantor focuses on driving operational excellence and digital transformation to ensure financial institutions remain competitive in a changing market. He manages cross-functional teams to align technology development with business priorities while fostering a culture of continuous learning. He utilizes 25 years of industry experience to modernize legacy systems and create new opportunities for scalability. Kantor has successfully evolved Zenith from a traditional operational backbone into a dynamic platform integrated with advanced automation during his seven-year tenure.