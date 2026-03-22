Principal, Transaction Advisory Services Practice Leader

COHNREZNICK

Professional Services

As the principal and transaction advisory services practice leader, Margaret Shanley manages a global team of over 100 professionals at CohnReznick Advisory LLC. She draws on 29 years of industry experience to provide full-service transaction advisory, including financial due diligence, merger integrations and complex carveouts for middle-market private equity clients. Shanley currently serves on the board of trustees for Notre Dame Academy of Los Angeles and is a long-standing board member of the Los Angeles Chapter of the Association for Corporate Growth. She also holds the position of vice chair for the Los Angeles Annual Business Conference and actively supports disaster relief efforts for California wildfires and adaptive sports through Angel City Sports. Her leadership successfully aligns performance improvement and tax strategies to ensure favorable outcomes for diverse strategic and financial investment groups.

