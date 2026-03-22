Wealth Management Advisor

NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL

Asset/Investment Management

Mark Masliah is a wealth management advisor at Northwestern Mutual where he specializes in asset accumulation and holistic financial planning for high-net-worth families. He holds advanced professional designations including CFP and ChFC and manages complex financial landscapes for clients in the technology and entertainment sectors. During his eight-year tenure, he has emerged as a firm leader by launching the LGBT Field Advisory Board and founding the LGBTQIA+ and Ally DEI Council in his district. Masliah advocates for multi-generational wealth preservation through his expertise in estate planning and tax-efficient investment strategies. He earned a spot on the 2021 Top 40 Under 40 list by BEQ Magazine for his contributions to diversity and excellence in financial services.

