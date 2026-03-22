Wealth Partner & Managing Director

THE FOURNIER GROUP AT J.P. MORGAN WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Asset/Investment Management

A managing director and wealth partner with The Fournier Group at J.P. Morgan Wealth Management, Matthew Fournier manages more than $1.3 billion in assets. He works closely with entertainers, entrepreneurs and athletes to deliver risk-adjusted returns that consistently outperform benchmarks. Beyond his wealth management practice, Fournier co-founded Govinvest to provide technology solutions for municipal governments. This platform is currently utilized by more than 1,000 government entities across the United States to address complex fiscal challenges. He was also an initial team member at OpenGov, further demonstrating his commitment to financial market robustness and technological innovation. He leverages 19 years of industry experience to help clients exceed their long-term financial objectives and currently oversees a diverse portfolio that has outperformed fixed income benchmarks after realized fees for five consecutive years.