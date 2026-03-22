Senior Managing Director, Head of Entertainment Media Group

WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK

Commercial Banking

As the senior managing director and founder of the entertainment media group at Western Alliance Bank, Melanie Krinsky leads one of the highest-performing national banking units in the industry. Since joining the firm in late 2021, she has overseen the underwriting of more than $2.3 billion in loans for the film and television sectors. Krinsky’s team manages financing for premier clients, including NEON and A24, which produced the Academy Award-winning best pictures Anora and Everything Everywhere All at Once. She recently expanded the group’s focus to include high-profile artists within the music industry. She previously founded entertainment banking divisions at Bank Hapoalim and California United Bank while serving as an expert in library valuations and gap financing. Krinsky has successfully directed the underwriting of $2.3 billion in loans since founding her current group four years ago.