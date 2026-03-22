SVP, Relationship Manager, Media & Entertainment Finance

CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST

Commercial Banking

Nick Dang is the SVP and relationship manager in the media and entertainment finance group at California Bank & Trust, where he helped design the bank’s Hollywood lending strategy and has overseen hundreds of millions of dollars in loan commitments to content producers, distributors, music labels, publishers, game studios and private equity sponsors over the past two years. Prior to California Bank & Trust, he held a comparable role at CIT Bank’s media and entertainment group and began his banking career at Wells Fargo’s commercial strategies group. Dang’s earlier career included strategic planning roles at William Morris Endeavor and FactoryMade Ventures and he began professionally as a paralegal at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett, where he supported transactions including the Bear Stearns rescue and multiple KKR- and Blackstone-led acquisitions.