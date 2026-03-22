Partner & CPA

HOWARD, KITTLE & COMPANY CPAS

Professional Services

Nika Carter is a partner and CPA at Howard, Kittle & Company CPAs, where she has directed tax and accounting engagements and advised on litigation support and tax controversy matters since 2014. Over 20 years in the industry, she has developed particular depth in complex cases involving closely held corporations and high-profile business entities across Southern California and nationally. Howard, Kittle & Company CPAs, established in 1986, serves clients throughout Southern California as well as nationally and internationally through its Tax Controversy practice. Carter serves as a board member of Casa Youth Shelter in Los Alamitos and actively supports the Art Theatre of Long Beach and Actors’ Gang in Culver City, an organization dedicated to bringing self-expression programming to incarcerated individuals.

