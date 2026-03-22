Head of Digital Banking

BANK OF AMERICA

Commercial Banking

As the head of digital banking at Bank of America, Nikki Katz leads the continuous evolution of digital services and channels for approximately 59 million clients. She directs a team of more than 450 technology experts who manage the bank’s award-winning mobile and online customer experiences. Katz serves as co-chair of the bank’s LGBTQ+ Executive Council and acts as executive sponsor for the Southern California LGBTQ+ Pride Employee Network. Under her leadership, the AI-powered assistant Erica surpassed 3 billion total interactions while serving nearly 50 million monthly clients. She also advocates for women in STEAM and previously created coding apprenticeship programs to help professionals pivot their careers. Katz had successfully shepherded the goal-setting feature in Life Plan, which drew more than five million users in its debut year.