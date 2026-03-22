Co-Founder & Partner

MONOGRAM CAPITAL PARTNERS

Private Equity

Oliver Nordlinger is a co-founder & partner at Monogram Capital Partners, where he oversees approximately $1.8 billion in regulatory assets under management across the firm’s consumer-focused funds. Since co-founding the firm in 2014, he has specialized in growth equity and buyouts, recently closing the firm’s latest fund at its $350 million hard cap. Nordlinger currently manages eight platform investments within the beauty and personal care sectors, including the acquisition of Tru Fragrance & Beauty and the leading niche retailer Luckyscent. His recent activity also includes the strategic acquisition of Mana Products by portfolio company Prime Matter Labs to expand beauty contract manufacturing capabilities. He brings 20 years of industry experience to his role, having previously focused on consumer investing at Leonard Green & Partners and Bain Capital.