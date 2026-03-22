Partner

SKADDEN, ARPS, SLATE, MEAGHER & FLOM LLP

Professional Services

Recently named a Capital Markets MVP by Law360 and one of the Top 100 Lawyers by the Los Angeles Business Journal, P. Michelle Gasaway is a partner at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP. She has advised on more than 500 capital markets transactions during her 29-year tenure at the firm. Gasaway recently led the financing aspects of Netflix’s $82.7-billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery and represented Intel Corporation in an $8.75-billion equity investment by the U.S. government. Her practice encompasses the full spectrum of capital markets work, including initial public offerings and acquisition financings. She is deeply committed to pro bono service and has dedicated nearly 650 hours to more than 25 matters, including name change clinics for transgender clients.