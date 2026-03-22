Partner

EISNERAMPER

Professional Services

Paren Knadjian is a partner and the partner-in-charge of the Los Angeles office at EisnerAmper. He leads the transaction advisory services practice and has overseen more than 300 successful transactions with a combined value exceeding $3.5 billion. Knadjian recently served as the strategic lead in the complex merger of KROST into EisnerAmper where he managed the negotiation of 28 separate legal agreements. His experience includes serving as a C-level executive for SaaS companies and co-founding two firms that were successfully acquired. He advises on the full M&A lifecycle, including valuation analysis and buyer outreach for the manufacturing and logistics sectors. Outside of his work at EisnerAmper, Knadjian serves as an advisor to the Hillview Mental Health Clinic and sits on the board of advisors for River Creek.