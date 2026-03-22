EVP & Regional President

HANMI BANK

Commercial Banking

Executive Vice President and Regional President of Hanmi Bank Peter Yang oversees all California lending and deposit activities for the organization’s 20 regional branches. He manages nearly four and a half billion dollars in deposits and two and a half billion dollars in loans while directing two commercial lending departments throughout the state. Yang utilizes 27 years of industry experience to maintain exceptional credit quality, resulting in virtually no charge-offs despite shifting economic conditions. Since joining the firm in 2013, he has implemented a disciplined cost-management approach and achieved demand deposit ratios that exceed industry peers. He personally reviews every loan within his region to ensure early identification of credit issues and to reinforce the bank’s competitive market position.