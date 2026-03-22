SVP, Market Managing Director

PNC BANK

Asset/Investment Management

Raquel Bone is the SVP and market managing director at PNC Bank, where she leads the PNC Institutional Asset Management team across Greater Los Angeles, Orange County and the Inland Empire. When PNC expanded into California, she was tasked with building the bank’s presence in a market where the brand had no existing foothold, ultimately cultivating a client base that now includes some of the region’s most prominent institutions and nonprofit organizations across education, healthcare and the nonprofit sector. Bone previously spent 25 years at JPMorgan, driving revenue growth and delivering asset management solutions for institutional clients. She serves on the national board of trustees for the NAACP, where she has been instrumental in expanding the organization’s funding base and leading major fundraising initiatives that have strengthened its long-term capacity and reach.