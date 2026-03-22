President & CEO

APRIEM ADVISORS

Asset/Investment Management

Rhonda Ducote is the president and CEO of Apriem Advisors, a position she has held since 2016 after joining the firm in 2000 and helping grow it from $10 million in assets under management to more than $1.46 billion. She founded Women of Wisdom, an educational platform designed to build financial confidence among women and established Apriem Cares, a corporate giving initiative that supports nonprofits through charitable programming and fee waivers. Ducote serves on the advisory board of UC Irvine’s Paul Merage School of Business Center for Investment and Wealth Management and chairs the Legacy Builders initiative for the Southern California Hospice Foundation, spearheading a $1-million match campaign to fund the region’s first hospice house.