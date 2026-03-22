Partner

LAGERLOF, LLP

Professional Services

Partner at Lagerlof, LLP Richard Rasmussen focuses his 39-year practice on complex corporate transactions and commercial real estate law. He serves as outside general counsel for a diverse range of manufacturing and distribution companies while overseeing mergers, acquisitions and intellectual property licensing. Rasmussen has established a record of excellence in handling 1031 exchanges, secured financing and ground leasing for national shopping center owners and mixed-use developers. A member of the National Association of Dealer Counsel, he frequently presents on the National Business Institute’s commercial real estate law seminars. He previously served as the managing partner of Anglin Flewelling & Rasmussen LLP before bringing his transactional expertise to his current firm. Rasmussen advises multiple faith-based nonprofits and maintains an active role in the Los Angeles County and Pasadena Bar Associations.