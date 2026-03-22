Robert Luce
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Head of DIG West, U.S. Commercial Bank
BMO COMMERCIAL BANK
Commercial Banking
Robert Luce is the head of DIG West, U.S. commercial bank at BMO Commercial Bank where he leads a team of 125 employees covering 11 states. He oversees the western U.S. commercial banking business, including national religious institutions banking for North America’s eighth-largest bank. He and his team manage relationships with middle-market companies generating annual revenues between $50 million and $3 billion. Luce previously spent over seven years at JPMorgan Chase, where he managed a team of more than 40 bankers and earned top performer awards for historic growth. He has served as a member of the Wayfinder Family Services Impact Council since its inception five years ago to support people with visual impairments.