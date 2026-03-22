Chief Growth Officer

SECOND WIND CONSULTANTS

Professional Services

As the chief growth officer of Second Wind Consultants, Robert R. DiNozzi leads a national advisory firm specializing in business distress resolution and operating company preservation across the lower middle market. Within the past two years, he identified and led the integration of Rise Alliance, a New York-based advisory platform serving Main Street businesses in acute financial distress, merging its tools and frameworks with Second Wind’s middle-market restructuring capabilities to create a unified cross-spectrum advisory platform. DiNozzi is a regular contributor to ABF Journal, ABL Advisor and the Journal of Corporate Renewal, covering secured-creditor rights, restructuring mechanics and the practical application of commercial law in distressed scenarios. He serves on the board of trustees of the Turnaround Management Association and supports the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Magic for Maddie through fundraising initiatives focused on pediatric and family cancer care.

