Partner

BUCHALTER

Professional Services

Partner and chair of the commercial finance practice Robert S. Gillison leads one of the West Coast’s largest commercial finance groups at Buchalter. He brings 25 years of experience representing banks and credit providers in complex global transactions involving billions in aggregate commitments. Gillison recently served as U.S. counsel for an administrative agent in a $2.6-billion export credit agency facility for the acquisition of more than 60 commercial aircraft. Additionally, he represented the administrative agent in a $650-million asset-based credit facility for a major national sporting goods retailer. He coordinates with counsel across Europe and Asia to ensure compliance in global loan transactions while serving as a director of the Secured Finance Network and has successfully directed a $345-million debt restructure for the largest waste management company in the Northwestern United States.