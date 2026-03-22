Partner & CPA

HOWARD, KITTLE & COMPANY CPAS

Professional Services

Recognized for her expertise in verifying and quantifying economic damages in complex criminal matters, Samantha Kittle is a partner and CPA at Howard, Kittle & Company CPAs. She has spent 24 years at the firm providing litigation support to attorneys representing clients in federal tax evasion and bank secrecy cases. Kittle manages the accounting staff and oversees all facets of tax engagements for high-net-worth individuals and closely held corporations. Her work includes representing clients during civil audits and criminal investigations conducted under Kovel agreements. She identifies strategic tax planning objectives and manages the preparation of financial statements while communicating complex issues to the firm’s clients. Kittle maintains active professional memberships in the California Society of CPAs and the American Institute of CPAs. She has successfully provided expert litigation support for attorneys on federal tax evasion and conspiracy cases for more than 24 years.