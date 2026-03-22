Founder & Managing Partner

PULSE FUND

Venture Capital

Founder and Managing Partner of Pulse Fund Tenzin Seldon oversees a venture capital platform investing in scalable climate technology across food, infrastructure and energy sectors. She personally orchestrated every aspect of the fund’s 2025 transformation, including securing a historic $1-billion institutional commitment and pioneering a first-of-its-kind Space Act Agreement with NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center. Seldon personally sourced and closed four strategic investments in 2025, co-leading a $25-million Series B for Mast Reforestation and participating in a $49-million round for electric mobility provider Endera. She sits on the boards of Marathon Digital Holdings and Stanford University’s Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence initiative, while also serving as a director for portfolio companies such as Twelve and BlocPower.

