Partner

GREENBERG GLUSKER

Professional Services

As a partner in the bankruptcy department at Greenberg Glusker, Uzzi Raanan advises individuals and entities on out-of-court workouts and complex insolvency matters. He draws on 34 years of experience, including representing bankruptcy trustees in landmark cases such as the chapter 11 proceedings for Death Row Records and Suge Knight. Raanan recently obtained a favorable Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals affirmation in the East Coast Foods litigation regarding the defense of a former chapter 11 trustee. He previously served as president of the Beverly Hills Bar Foundation and held a long-standing position on the board of representatives for the California Lawyers Association. His community leadership includes co-founding the Men’s Group at Temple Isaiah and serving as vice chair for the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles’ young adult leadership program.