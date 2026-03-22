Partner

MANATT, PHELPS & PHILLIPS, LLP

Professional Services

Partner at Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP Veronica Lah leads high-value corporate transactions across the entertainment, technology and financial services sectors. She co-led the legal team representing CVB Financial Corp. in its $811-million proposed acquisition of Heritage Bank and advised Digital Health Acquisition Corp. on its initial public offering. Lah’s recent work includes representing NeOnc Technologies Holdings in $28.5 million of private placements and advising FilmRise during its merger with Shout! Studios to form Radial Entertainment. Beyond her client work, she serves as the leader of the Transactional Resources Team at Manatt and holds a seat on the Capital Markets Editorial Advisory Board for Law360. She is a member of the Organizing Committee for the AANHPI Affinity Group and has served as co-chair of the Corporate Transactions Committee of the National Asian Pacific Bar Association since 2023.