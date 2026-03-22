Partner

MANATT, PHELPS & PHILLIPS, LLP

Professional Services

Warren Biro is a partner at Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, where his practice centers on commercial lending and financing transactions spanning asset-based credit facilities, venture debt and leveraged acquisitions across the technology, fintech and life sciences sectors. He recently represented one of the country’s top-performing banking companies in closing a $475-million senior secured syndicated credit facility to a major energy drink manufacturer, a $195-million facility to a national restaurant chain and a $77-million facility to a group of premium culinary solutions companies serving the travel, retail and hospitality industries. Biro also represented a leading specialty finance company in closing an $80-million credit facility to a cloud-based networking and security firm and a $30-million facility to an artificial intelligence robotics company.