Founder & President

PRIORITY CAPITAL ADVISORY

Lending

Founder and President of Priority Capital Advisory Zachary Streit leads the sourcing and execution of debt and equity placements for commercial real estate projects across the western United States. Since launching the firm 19 months ago, he has closed 25 financings totaling over $600 million, including a $35-million land loan for the Robertson Lane retail and hotel project in West Hollywood. Streit utilizes 17 years of industry experience to navigate complex CRE cycles, having previously closed more than $5 billion in career financings as a leader at WAY Capital and George Smith Partners. He successfully oversees every aspect of capital markets engagement for ground-up and workforce housing developments, including a recent $21-million land loan for a mixed-use multifamily project in Koreatown.

