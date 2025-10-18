Partner

Forvis Mazars

Alanna Dible is a partner at Forvis Mazars, where she leads the firm’s manufacturing & distribution group across California and Arizona. With over 15 years of global experience, she provides expert audit and accounting services to middle-market and publicly traded companies, specializing in the beauty, skincare and fragrance industries. As a founding member of the Los Angeles office, Dible was instrumental in scaling the practice from just four professionals to over 50. More than half of her client portfolio is rooted in the cosmetics space, where she advises luxury, celebrity-backed and clean beauty brands on U.S. GAAP, IFRS and other complex financial matters. A chartered accountant in Scotland and a CPA in California, she is a trusted advisor to founders and C-suite executives from a company’s early stages through to maturity. Dible’s leadership in the field has been recognized twice by the Los Angeles Business Journal as a Woman of Influence in Accounting.

