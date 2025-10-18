Chief Executive Officer

Centerstone Capital

Guiding high-growth brands through complex capital raises and strategic transactions, Arash Farin is the founder and chief executive officer of Centerstone Capital, a Los Angeles-based merchant bank. With a background that includes roles at Goldman Sachs, The Blackstone Group and nearly 15 years at The Sage Group, he brings an elite investment banking pedigree to the middle market. His firm focuses on the consumer, technology and healthcare sectors, supported by a high-impact advisory board that includes the former CEOs of TOMS and Spanx and the co-founder of Bombas. Farin is an active member of the Pacific Council and serves on the board of Operation Mend, which provides critical medical treatment for post-9/11 veterans. In Q4 2024, he led a $2.1-million debt financing for Beautyblender, a category-defining cosmetics brand. He continues to be active in the beauty and wellness space, with two significant transactions currently in progress and expected to be announced in the second half of 2025.

