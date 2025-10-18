Managing Director

Lincoln International

Investment Banking

As a managing director at Lincoln International, Brian Little is a leading investment banking advisor with over two decades of experience focused exclusively on the broader apparel sector. A recognized thought leader, he has been named one of Los Angeles’ “Most Influential Investment Bankers” multiple times. He also shares his expertise as an adjunct professor of finance and business economics at the USC Marshall School of Business, where he teaches a proprietary MBA course, “Investment Banking Fundamentals.” Prior to joining Lincoln, he served as a managing director at Kroll, where he led the firm’s global apparel practice. Throughout his career, Little has led more than 40 successful transactions for private equity firms and privately held businesses, representing a total transaction value that exceeds $4.5 billion. For over 20 years, he has been deeply involved in the community, mentoring students through USC’s Career Advantage Program and serving as a board member for The Professionals Club.

